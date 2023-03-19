‘Trump will be re-elected if…’: Musk reacts to ex-US President's arrest claim2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump claimed that he will be arrested soon over hush money case. Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to the reports.
Former US President Donald Trump could be re-elected in a landslide victory if arrested, said Billionaire Elon Musk while reacting to the reports that Trump would be charged as soon as next week.
