Former US President Donald Trump could be re-elected in a landslide victory if arrested, said Billionaire Elon Musk while reacting to the reports that Trump would be charged as soon as next week.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, “If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory." It is to be noted that the CEO of Twitter said it in reaction to a Fox News report that reported Trump might be "cuffed."

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Trump on Saturday claimed that he will be arrested on Tuesday next week as part of a yearlong investigation into a hush-money scheme. He also asked his supporters to protest the move, CNN reported.

"THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!," he thundered in an all-caps message to his followers on Truth Social, his social media platform on Saturday (local time).

He also alleged "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan district attorney's office and did not provide any evidence of the expected charges. The Manhattan District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney's office...indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven...the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," Trump wrote.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office started presenting evidence to a grand jury earlier this year, investigating a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels by Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer.

The payment was made in the final days of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels claims that she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier, a claim that Trump has consistently denied.

Trump served as the Republican President of the United States from 2017 to 2021 and has announced his intention to run for the White House again in the 2024 presidential election.