Trump will face different Twitter rules when he leaves office

President Trump has used his Twitter account as a megaphone during his administration. When he leaves office, he will need to abide by a different set of rules.

Mr. Trump is currently able to tweet with less risk, compared with private citizens, of having tweets taken down or his account suspended. Mr. Trump’s Twitter account, which has more than 88 million followers, will no longer receive special privileges when he becomes a private citizen, Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio said.

The loss of privileges reserved for world leaders and public officials would mean that if Mr. Trump violates the site’s rules, those tweets would be taken down rather than labeled in the future, Mr. Pacilio said. Mr. Trump’s tweets have been labeled by the company repeatedly both before and since the election, often with a warning that “this claim about election fraud is disputed."

Twitter could face a politically delicate decision about how far to go if Mr. Trump does violate the rules after he leaves office. The company has yet to decide how it would treat any future policy violations by Mr. Trump and plans to examine his account on a case-by-case basis, a person familiar with the matter said.

Twitter created several policies over the past year to address misinformation on its platform, and they may need to continue evolving, said Peter Greenberger, a former executive at Twitter and Alphabet Inc.’s Google focusing on politics.

“I expect Twitter will still see the newsworthiness of his tweets and allow him to continue to push the envelope," he said of Mr. Trump and his possible 2024 rerun for the White House.

The White House declined to comment.

Mr. Trump has said Twitter is “out of control" and alleges it is censoring his views on the election. Mr. Trump has also called for an overhaul of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The provision has given online companies broad immunity from legal liability for their users’ actions and wide latitude to police content on their sites.

Mr. Trump is the first president to regularly use his personal Twitter account as a way to communicate with the public beyond announcements. He has tweeted official nominations and firings, solicited input and expressed his opinion on a range of topics. His tweets, typically written by him or White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino, often include one-word responses, capitalized words or exclamation points.

Twitter in May first labeled one of Mr. Trump’s tweets for violating its rules against glorifying violence. In recent months the company has applied fact-checking labels on numerous claims of voter fraud from Mr. Trump on the platform. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election.

Twitter has said its approach to world leaders, candidates and public officials is based on “the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context." The company’s policy bans tweets that promote terrorism, violence, self-harm; relate to child sexual trafficking; or share private information, photos or videos without consent. Twitter has said it applies a different standard to the messages of politicians compared with regular civilians because politicians’ messages could be newsworthy.

Mr. Trump, who got more than 74 million votes despite his loss to Joe Biden, has mused publicly and privately about running for president in 2024. If he moves forward, Twitter hasn’t yet made public what will constitute the threshold for 2024 presidential candidacy.

Primary candidates running for House, Senate or governor are verified and labeled as an official candidate by Twitter, if they have Federal Election Commission filings and a Ballotpedia listing for the candidate.

If Mr. Trump continues to violate Twitter’s rules after leaving office, Twitter as a nongovernment platform could take the account down as it would of any other private citizen, said Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. “Part of what makes Twitter powerful is that it amplifies speech," he said. “When Twitter decides to allow speech to stay on that platform, it allows that speech to be amplified."

Once Mr. Biden is sworn in as president, Twitter will also transfer about a dozen other official presidential accounts to the new administration, including @WhiteHouse, @Potus and @Flotus, Mr. Pacilio said.

Twitter will reset those accounts’ passwords and share ownership with the National Archives and Records Administration.

The National Archives, in a statement, confirmed it will receive and archive content posted to those official accounts. The @Potus account will be renamed @Potus45 and will be frozen as-is on Twitter, according to the statement. Mr. Trump will maintain control of his personal @realDonaldTrump account post-presidency, according to the statement.

After Mr. Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, he continued using his personal account, which he has had since March 2009. The White House uses the @Potus account that President Obama first held.

During the transition from Mr. Obama to Mr. Trump, account handles were changed to, for instance, @ObamaWhiteHouse and @Potus44.

Twitter has been in ongoing discussions with the Biden transition team on a number of aspects related to the account transfers, Mr. Pacilio said. Twitter will provide the Biden team with the new handles, which will have content only from the Biden team, people familiar with the matter said.

Twitter, in a statement later Tuesday, said the official White House accounts, including @Potus and @WhiteHouse, won’t retain their existing followers.

“Instead, Twitter will notify followers of these accounts to provide context that the content will be archived and allow them the choice to follow the Biden administration’s new accounts," Twitter said. “For example, people who follow @WhiteHouse will be notified that the account has been archived as @WhiteHouse45 and given the option to follow the new @WhiteHouse account."

Rob Flaherty, Mr. Biden’s campaign digital director, tweeted earlier on Tuesday in response to the Journal article that Twitter told the Biden team its official Twitter accounts “will have to start from zero." Mr. Flaherty added in a subsequent tweet that the Biden team emailed with Twitter to push back and were told the decision was “unequivocal."

As of Tuesday afternoon, @Potus had 33.2 million followers and @WhiteHouse had 26 million.

During the 2017 transfer of official White House Twitter accounts, which included their millions of followers, there were technical glitches as well as complaints from some Twitter users about the process.

Jason Goldman, who became during the Obama administration the first White House Chief Digital Officer, said the @Potus account was created to be used by future presidents, too.

“Obviously the followers who are part of that account are part of the value of building up that institutional asset," said Mr. Goldman, who was previously Twitter’s head of product. “Just like whitehouse.gov—the website—is another asset that remains from administration to administration."

