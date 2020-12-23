Trump will face different Twitter rules when he leaves office

Mr. Trump is currently able to tweet with less risk, compared with private citizens, of having tweets taken down or his account suspended. Mr. Trump’s Twitter account, which has more than 88 million followers, will no longer receive special privileges when he becomes a private citizen, Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio said.

