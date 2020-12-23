Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Trump will face different Twitter rules when he leaves office
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

Trump will face different Twitter rules when he leaves office

6 min read . 08:47 AM IST Emily Glazer , The Wall Street Journal

  • As a public official, Trump tweets with less risk of having his posts taken down or his account suspended. That will change on Jan. 20.

President Trump has used his Twitter account as a megaphone during his administration. When he leaves office, he will need to abide by a different set of rules.

Mr. Trump is currently able to tweet with less risk, compared with private citizens, of having tweets taken down or his account suspended. Mr. Trump’s Twitter account, which has more than 88 million followers, will no longer receive special privileges when he becomes a private citizen, Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Israel to hold snap election, with Netanyahu facing new challenges

2 min read . 10:22 AM IST

IFFCO plant gas leak: 2 dead, 15 ill in UP's Prayagraj

1 min read . 09:59 AM IST

Coronavirus: India sees 23,950 fresh cases, active covid tally declines further

2 min read . 09:57 AM IST

Trump asks Congress to revise Covid Relief Bill, increase direct payments

3 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.