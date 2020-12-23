Trump will face different Twitter rules when he leaves office

Trump will face different Twitter rules when he leaves office6 min read . 08:47 AM IST
- As a public official, Trump tweets with less risk of having his posts taken down or his account suspended. That will change on Jan. 20.
President Trump has used his Twitter account as a megaphone during his administration. When he leaves office, he will need to abide by a different set of rules.
Mr. Trump is currently able to tweet with less risk, compared with private citizens, of having tweets taken down or his account suspended. Mr. Trump’s Twitter account, which has more than 88 million followers, will no longer receive special privileges when he becomes a private citizen, Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio said.
