Trump will plead ‘not guilty,’ seek to dismiss case, lawyer says2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 02:15 AM IST
Donald Trump, the first former US president to be indicted, will plead not guilty when he appears in a Manhattan state court Tuesday to face criminal charges, his defense lawyer said.
