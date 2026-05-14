Trump, Xi agree Strait of Hormuz must stay open and Iran can’t have nuclear weapons, says Rubio

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during talks in Beijing on Thursday (May 14) that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and free from militarization, amid growing global concerns over the ongoing Iran conflict and disruptions to global energy supplies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said both leaders also agreed that Iran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

“The Chinese side said they are not in favor of militarizing the Strait of Hormuz, and they’re not in favor of a tolling system, and that’s our position,” Rubio told NBC News after Trump and Xi held more than two hours of talks with their delegations in Beijing.

Iran war dominates Trump’s China visit

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Trump and Xi agree on regarding the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ During their talks in Beijing, Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and free from militarization. They also agreed that Iran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. 2 Why is the Strait of Hormuz important in the context of the Iran conflict? ⌵ Iran's blockade and military threats around the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted global shipping and contributed to rising fuel prices worldwide. The strait typically handles about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply. 3 How is China involved in efforts to resolve the Iran conflict? ⌵ US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged China to persuade Iran to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stating it's in China's economic interest. China is Iran's largest oil buyer and a key diplomatic partner. 4 What is the US stance on Iran obtaining nuclear weapons? ⌵ US President Donald Trump has repeatedly maintained that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is a top priority. Both Trump and Xi Jinping agreed during their talks that Iran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. 5 What was discussed regarding Taiwan during the Trump-Xi summit? ⌵ Taiwan was a prominent topic, with Xi Jinping warning Trump that mishandling the issue could lead to "clashes and even conflicts." The US position is that any forced change to the status quo would be bad for both countries.

The Iran conflict emerged as a central issue during Trump’s long-delayed China trip, which had reportedly been postponed by six weeks due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Trump had been widely expected to seek Beijing’s assistance in helping de-escalate the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. However, Rubio insisted Washington was not asking Beijing to intervene directly.

“We’re not asking for China’s help. We don’t need their help,” Rubio told the news outlet.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the global oil crisis affects all major economies.

“We are not immune to global oil prices at some point, because we do buy from the global market, but other countries around the world are paying a much higher price,” Rubio said.

Iran’s blockade and military threats around the Strait have disrupted global shipping and contributed to rising fuel prices worldwide.

Common ground on Iran’s nuclear program Rubio said Trump and Xi found “common ground” on the issue of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Trump has repeatedly maintained that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains a top priority of his administration amid ongoing regional conflict.

Rubio also defended Trump’s recent remarks that he was “not even a little bit” concerned about domestic political pressure linked to rising energy costs during negotiations with Iran.

“What the president’s making clear is, if the Iranians think that they are going to use our domestic politics to pressure him into a bad deal, that’s not going to happen,” Rubio said.

China has has consistently called for a diplomatic resolution to the war that began on February 28.

Taiwan emerges as another flashpoint Apart from Iran, Taiwan featured prominently in the Trump-Xi discussions, reflecting one of the most sensitive fault lines in US-China relations.

Rubio said US arms sales to Taiwan “did not feature prominently” during Thursday’s talks, though the Trump administration approved an $11 billion arms package for Taiwan earlier this year.

“From our perspective, any forced change in the status quo and the situation that’s there now would be bad for both countries,” Rubio said.

According to Beijing’s official readout, Xi warned Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead to “clashes and even conflicts.”

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has increased military pressure on the island, sending warplanes and naval vessels near Taiwan frequently.

Trump raises Jimmy Lai case with Xi Rubio also confirmed to the news outlet that Trump discussed the case of Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai during the summit.

Lai, 78, was sentenced to 20 years in prison this year under Hong Kong’s national security law in a case widely criticized by Western governments and human rights groups.

“The president always raises that case and a couple others, and obviously we’ll hope to get a positive response from that,” Rubio was quoted as saying.