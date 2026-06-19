Trump-Meloni row: Italian PM rejects Trump’s ‘begged for a photo’ claim, Foreign Minister cancels US visit

A diplomatic dispute has erupted between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump after Trump claimed that Meloni had "begged" to have a photograph taken with him during the recent G7 summit in France.

The remarks, made during an interview with Italian television broadcaster La7, triggered an immediate sharp response from the Italian leader, who dismissed the comments as entirely fabricated and accused Trump of disrespecting allies.

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Trump's remarks spark controversy Speaking to La7, Trump alleged that Meloni had insisted on a photo opportunity with him at the 52nd G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

"Meloni? She begged me for a photo; I felt sorry for her," Trump said during the interview.

Meloni issues strong rebuttal In a self-recorded video message posted on social media, Meloni forcefully rejected Trump's account of events.

"I am shocked by Trump's utterly fabricated words," she said.

The Italian prime minister added that Trump's version of events was entirely untrue.

"Certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump's statements are totally invented. I am frankly appalled. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies. After all, it is not the first time this has happened."

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Meloni also criticized Trump's approach to international diplomacy, suggesting he reserved his toughest rhetoric for allies rather than adversaries.

"I can only say that it is a shame he doesn't have the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward whom he instead proves to be much more accommodating."

She concluded her statement with a pointed message emphasizing Italy's national pride.

"There is one thing he must remember: Italy and I never beg."

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Foreign Minister cancels US visit The diplomatic fallout deepened when Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced the cancellation of his planned visit to the United States, which had been scheduled for June 21 and 22.

In a post on X, Tajani described Trump's comments as an insult not only to Meloni but to the entire country.

"The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy."

He added that the remarks had prompted his decision to cancel the trip.

"For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June."

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Trump-Meloni row: Italian PM rejects Trump’s ‘begged for a photo’ claim, Foreign Minister cancels US visit