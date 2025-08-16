Trump-Putin Alaska meeting began with an applause, a handshake, then an unexpected ride on the ‘Beast’

The high-stakes Donald Trump and Vladimir Putn in Anchorage, Alaska stared with a scripted opening — both leaders deboarding their respective aircraft, smiling, and shaking each other's hands warmly on the tarmac.

Pats on the arm followed by a military overfly greeted the world. But then things changed.

Putin was suddenly seen slipping into the back of Trump's Presidential armed limousine ‘the Beast’, where Bloomberg reported that they held a minutes-long conversation — the first substantial talk in six years — outside the earshot of their aides, media, and other officials.

The short ride from the tarmac to the summit room at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a US military facility, took less than 10 minutes. But it gave both leaders the chance for the most private of conversations at a meeting the whole world is watching and studying intensely.

It was unclear whether their ride together was planned, or a last-second improvisation by the pair. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

On a podium moments earlier, Trump and Putin posed for photographs as reporters shouted out questions. One yelled whether Putin would “still be killing civilians” but the Russian president pointed to his ear and shook his head that he couldn’t hear.

Trump then called time and gestured for Putin to walk with him toward the vehicle. The Russian leader was captured by the cameras smiling through the window as it drew away.

The Russian presidential limousine stood nearby.

Stage set, talks begin A blue-walled room was set up for the talks, adorned with American and Russian flags. Next to Trump were an interpreter, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US envoy Steve Witkoff. On Putin’s side, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. local time, the formal summit began. At stake: the future of Ukraine, peace in Europe, and the economies of Russia and its trading partners, under threat of increased US financial penalties if talks fail.

In practice, the actual discussions had already started. Only Trump and Putin may know what was said.