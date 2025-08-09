Trump-Putin meet will lead to ‘dead solutions’ — Ukraine's Zelensky rejects US President's territory swap proposal

Any peace deal without Ukraine will lead to “dead solutions”, the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as he dismissed the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Trump will meet Putin on Friday in Alaska, a summit that experts are viewing as a potential breakthrough to end the Russia Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine “will not give Russia any awards for what it has done”, adding that “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier.”