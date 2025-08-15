Trump-Putin meeting time in India: US and Russian Presidents all set to meet in Alaska shortly; check full schedule here

US President Donald Trump is all set to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Friday to discuss a ceasefire deal for Ukraine to help end the deadliest war in Europe since World War II. According to Reuters, Trump has already left for Alaska, where the two are scheduled to meet soon.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited to the talks. However, Trump said that if the scheduled talks go well, they would organise a second three-way summit with Zelensky.
Trump had earlier said he would end the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours”. However, he agreed on Thursday that it had proven a tougher task than he had expected.
Ukraine's European allies have expressed their scepticism about the Trump-Putin meeting, saying that the US President might sell out Ukraine by recognising the Russian control over one-fifth of Ukraine.
Before boarding Air Force One on Friday, Trump, however, said, "I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine, I'm here to get them to a table."
Both Presidents would be meeting at a Cold War-era air force base in Alaska's largest city.
Reports suggest that in addition to the ceasefire, Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said the two would also discuss a full spectrum of bilateral relations.
Trump is pressing for a truce in the war, which has been going on for over 3.5 years. For Putin, the meeting can be seen as a win and evidence that years of Western attempts to isolate Russia have not been as successful as they would have wanted.
The two are scheduled to meet around 11 AM (Alaska time) on 15 August. According to Indian time, it will start around 12:30 AM on 16 August. Trump will initially meet Putin on his plane.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day 2025 by exploring live updates and key moments from the 79th Independence Day celebrations in India. Complement your patriotic mood by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, and images for a Happy 79th Independence Day with loved ones.