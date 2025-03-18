Trump-Putin phone call on Tuesday: Could a secret deal for Ukraine emerge from ‘very good friends’ conversation?

Trump-Putin phone call on Tuesday: All eyes are on Tuesday's scheduled phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders prepare to discuss the complex situation in Ukraine.

Donald Trump, who has made significant diplomatic moves over the weekend, indicated that the discussion would focus on issues like territorial divisions and energy infrastructure, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

"I look forward to the call with President Putin," Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Here are some key pointers regarding the upcoming talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Purpose of Trump-Putin call on Tuesday The main topic of discussion is the ongoing war in Ukraine, with Donald Trump aiming to explore the possibility of bringing the conflict to an end. Trump mentioned that the talks had made significant progress over the weekend, which may lead to a ceasefire agreement.

“We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday,” Trump said. "A lot of work's been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end.”

Trump-Putin call on Tuesday: Topics of discussion Donald Trump indicated that discussions would include "land" and "power plants." While he did not elaborate on specifics, this could refer to the situation surrounding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian control and a key strategic point in the war.

“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” Trump said, a process he described as "dividing up certain assets.”

Diplomatic Efforts Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow last week to present details of a ceasefire plan, suggesting a 30-day pause in hostilities. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's call could further solidify these discussions and potentially result in an agreement.

Energy Infrastructure The war has heavily impacted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including its power plants, gas transmission system, and storage facilities. These areas could be part of the conversation, with Donald Trump mentioning energy-related issues, including the state of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and Ukraine's gas infrastructure.

Kremlin’s Stance Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the plan that Trump and Putin would speak on Tuesday but declined to provide details. Asked about the planned call, he said, "Yes, that's how it is. Such a conversation is planned for Tuesday."

Vladimir Putin said last week he agreed with the idea of a ceasefire but warned he had "serious questions" about how it would be implemented that he wanted to discuss with Donald Trump.

Among Putin's demands are that Ukraine never join the NATO military alliance, that European peacekeepers not be deployed on Ukrainian territory and that Moscow be allowed to keep all the land it currently occupies.

International Reactions European allies remain wary of Donald Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin, and his stance on Ukraine continues to stir debate.

Tulsi Gabbard: Trump and Putin 'very good friends,' focused on strengthening US-Russia ties US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said during an interview with NDTV World that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin “are very good friends” and are focused on ways to strengthen the bonds between the US and Russia.

“We have two leaders of two great countries who are very good friends and very focused on how we can strengthen the shared objectives and interests,” Gabbard said in the interview, portions of which were released Monday before its broadcast.

With potential agreements on the table, including those concerning land and energy infrastructure, the world awaits to see if a significant step toward peace can be achieved.