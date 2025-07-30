Trump’s 10-day ultimatum to Russia: Putin's ally Medvedev issues ominous warning - ‘Each new ultimatum is a threat’

US President Donald Trump’s latest move to shorten the timeline for a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine has drawn sharply contrasting reactions from Kyiv and Moscow. While Ukrainian leaders welcomed the increased pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, top Russian officials issued stern warnings, framing the move as a provocation.

Russia reacts with caution, warnings The Kremlin offered a cautious initial response. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that Russia had “taken note” of Trump’s statement, but said the Kremlin would refrain from commenting further. “I would like to avoid any assessments,” Peskov said.

However, Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and current deputy chairman of the Security Council, responded sharply, accusing Trump of risking escalation.

“Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10,” Medvedev wrote on X. “He should remember two things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.”

Medvedev — a known hardliner in Putin’s inner circle — warned against following “the Sleepy Joe road,” in a reference to President Joe Biden, whom Trump frequently criticizes.

Ukraine backs Trump’s tougher stance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Trump’s decision to reduce the previously announced 50-day negotiating window to just 10–12 days, calling it a “clear stance” made at the right moment.

“Clear stance and expressed determination by POTUS — right on time, when a lot can change through strength for real peace,” Zelensky wrote on X. He added, “I thank President Trump for his focus on saving lives and stopping this horrible war,” reaffirming Ukraine’s readiness to work with the US to pursue peace and shared security.

Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, also expressed support, posting on Telegram: “Putin only understands strength — and this has been communicated clearly and loudly.”

Trump sets new ultimatum Speaking during a visit to the UK on Monday (July 28), Trump said he was “very disappointed” in Putin and saw no signs of progress toward a ceasefire. He announced a new, shortened deadline for action.

“I’m going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today,” Trump said. “There’s no reason in waiting. I want to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made.”

Earlier this month, Trump had set a 50-day deadline for Russia to accept a ceasefire, warning that failure to do so would trigger severe economic retaliation — including secondary sanctions targeting countries still doing business with Moscow.

