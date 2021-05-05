Trump’s ban from Facebook is upheld, but panel orders review
Oversight board says company must decide in coming months whether the former president is permanently locked out of the platform
Facebook Inc. was justified in banning then-President Donald Trump, the company’s independent oversight board ruled Wednesday, but didn’t appropriately explain if or why the former president should be permanently locked out of the social-media platform.
The board gave Facebook six months to determine whether Mr. Trump should be permanently banned and, if so, to explain that decision more fully.
