Trump’s Bid to Weaken Dollar Would Face Hurdles, JPMorgan Says

An independent Federal Reserve and a lack of cooperation from other countries could thwart potential efforts in a second Donald Trump administration to weaken the dollar, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloomberg
Published11 Oct 2024, 03:28 AM IST
Trump’s Bid to Weaken Dollar Would Face Hurdles, JPMorgan Says
Trump’s Bid to Weaken Dollar Would Face Hurdles, JPMorgan Says

An independent Federal Reserve and a lack of cooperation from other countries could thwart potential efforts in a second Donald Trump administration to weaken the dollar, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The topic of dollar strength is on top of mind for Trump and his running mate Ohio Senator JD Vance, who has also voiced his desire for a cheaper dollar, Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan, wrote in a Thursday note. Commentators have pointed out that Trump’s wish to depreciate the dollar is at odds with his trade policy preferences, as theory predicts that the currency of a tariff-imposing country should appreciate following higher import duties. 

That complication doesn’t necessarily mean that a Trump administration wouldn’t pursue policies to weaken the dollar, according to JPMorgan.

“The mainstream of the economics profession has considerable reservations about the effectiveness, or even harmlessness, of unilateral intervention aimed at weakening the dollar,” Feroli said. “Even so, that’s no reason to rule it out as an option the administration might consider.”

US presidents have independent tools, such as the US Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund, that can be used to influence exchange rates distinct from the Federal Reserve or Congress. “There should be little doubt the president can use the resources of the ESF to try and weaken the dollar,” Feroli wrote. However, the situation of whether a Jerome Powell-led Fed might partner in depreciation attempts is “more ambiguous.” 

A representative for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

JPMorgan evidence shows that sterilized intervention — in which the underlying monetary base of an economy doesn’t change as foreign assets are bought and sold — has had mixed results in the past. Efforts are more successful when the intervention is publicly announced and appears to have the backing of monetary authorities, and when the move is done in concert with other global central banks. 

That would complicate efforts to depreciate the dollar against other major global currencies like the euro and yen, Feroli wrote. Intervention against currencies that are themselves arguably directed by their own governments, like Malaysia’s ringgit or Singapore’s dollar, are more likely to succeed.

In regards to China, moves to depreciate the greenback vis a vis the yuan are complicated by the fact the nation maintains an onshore and offshore currency regime. 

“The elephant in the room is China,” Feroli wrote. “One obvious problem with this policy of countervailing currency intervention against China is that China maintains capital controls such that any potential intervention by the US would need to be undertaken in the offshore CNH market.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 03:28 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldTrump’s Bid to Weaken Dollar Would Face Hurdles, JPMorgan Says

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.