Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza: Argentina accepts founding member invite; Canada, Egypt, Turkey, others mull joining

A couple of days after Donald Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace for Gaza, the body is beginning to take shape with global leaders accepting the US President's invitations to join.

Reuters reported that invites had been sent out to global leaders, with Argentina, Egypt, France, Germany, Australia and Canada, among others, reportedly getting invites. Brazil, too, was invited as per a report by Bloomberg.

Shortly after the invites were sent, Argentine President Javier Milei announced his acceptance of the same, thanking Trump for the "honour".

"It is an honor for me to have received tonight the invitation for Argentina to join, as a Founding Member, the Board of Peace, an organization created by President Trump to promote lasting peace in regions affected by conflict, starting with the Gaza Strip," Milei said in a statement.

"Argentina will always stand with the countries that confront terrorism head-on, that defend life and property, and that promote peace and freedom. It is an honor for us to share in such a great responsibility," the Argentine leader added.

As of writing this, Milei was the only foreign leader to have accepted Trump's invite to be part of the Board.

Turkey confirmed that it had received Trump's invite, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief of communications Burhanettin Duran acknowledging the invitation.

"U.S. President Donald Trump, on January 16, 2026, in his capacity as the founding president of the Peace Council, sent a letter inviting our President, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to participate as a founding member in the Peace Council," Duran said in a post on X, but did not confirm whether the Turkish President had accepted the invite.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, who Trump had famously called his "favour dictator" during his first term, is also yet to accept the invite: news agency AFP reported that Cairo was still mulling whether to take part in the initiative.

Officials from Canada and Brazil, meanwhile, confirmed to AFP and Bloomberg that they had received Trump's invites, but it wasn't clear whether they had accepted.

Trump demands $1 billion It is understood that many have been invited to be the founding members of the Board of Peace, but accepting Trump's invite is likely to cost a hefty amount.

The draft charter for the Board of Peace calls for a $1 billion cash contribution by those seeking to be long-term members.

“Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman. The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force,” the draft says," the draft charter says, as reported by Bloomberg.

The draft also places Trump as the chairman of the board, with the US President set to enjoy exceptional powers, including determining who gets invites, and having the final say over decisions taken by majority vote.

In essence, while each participating nation would hold a single vote, outcomes would remain subject to Trump's approval.

Status of the Board While invites remain pending, Trump has also announced the names of seven initial members of the Board's executive committee, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank chief Ajay Banga, financier Marc Rowan, deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel, and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.