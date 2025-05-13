Trump’s drug price crackdown, like his trade war, could be more bark than bite
SummaryAs in negotiations with foreign nations, minor concessions by drug companies are more likely than a true overhaul.
It is appropriate that Donald Trump chose to unveil his new push to cut drug prices on the same day his administration moved to ease tariffs on China. Investors are betting that the ultimate hit to big pharma could be similarly muted.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more