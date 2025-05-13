Trump’s drug price crackdown, like his trade war, could be more bark than bite

Tying U.S. drug prices to those paid overseas isn’t new for Trump. His first administration tried to implement a similar Medicare-focused rule, but it was struck down in court on procedural grounds. Analysts expected him to revisit that playbook—but this time, his administration seems to hope that the threat alone will pressure the industry into giving him a win. Trump does have plenty of levers against Big Pharma, including his pending tariff announcement as well as his administration’s ability to block mergers and acquisitions. Trump could also conceivably implement de facto international price referencing for certain drugs through the already enacted IRA negotiating powers passed under Biden.