Trump's envoy claims US defended Greenland during WWII, questions Denmark’s post-war ‘reoccupation’ of island

Tensions between the United States, Denmark and Greenland have escalated. US Special Envoy to Greenland Jeff Landry accused Denmark of “reoccupying” Greenland after World War II by “ignoring UN protocol,” reviving a historical argument as Washington weighs its options over the Arctic island.

Landry, the Governor of Louisiana appointed by US President Donald Trump as special envoy, stressed that history must inform current debates over Greenland’s future.

‘History matters’: Landry invokes WWII role Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Landry said the United States protected Greenland’s sovereignty when Denmark could not.

Advertisement

“History matters. The U.S. defended Greenland’s sovereignty during WWII when Denmark couldn’t. After the war, Denmark re-occupied it—side stepping and ignoring UN protocol. This should be about hospitality, not hostility,” Landry wrote.

Landry argued that when Denmark was occupied by Nazi Germany, the US stepped in to ensure Greenland’s security, and that Copenhagen’s post-war return to the island violated international norms.

Claims of UN protocol violations Landry has repeatedly claimed that Denmark re-established control over Greenland after the war “in circumvention of UN norms and protocols,” framing the issue as one of unresolved historical legitimacy.

He said the United States’ approach toward Greenland should be seen as cooperative rather than aggressive.

Trump pushes strategic case for Greenland The comments come as President Donald Trump renews his push for US control over Greenland, citing security threats from Russia and China.

Advertisement

Trump has argued that Greenland is “surrounded” by Russian and Chinese fleets and is therefore vital to US defence, dismissing the island’s current protection as inadequate.

Trump warned he would not allow US adversaries to gain a foothold in the region.

Trump reiterated his stance: “I’d rather make a deal, but one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland.”

Denmark and Greenland push back Denmark has firmly rejected any suggestion of a US takeover. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that an American annexation of Greenland would effectively end NATO.

“I would therefore strongly urge the United States to stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people who have said very clearly that they are not for sale,” Frederiksen said.

Advertisement

She stressed that regional security is already guaranteed through existing international agreements and NATO membership.

Also Read | Why Greenland is the new flashpoint in Trump’s 2026 foreign policy

Greenland leaders assert right to decide future Greenland government has also rejected US pressure. Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and leaders of the island’s four other parliamentary parties issued a joint statement insisting Greenland’s future lies solely with its people.

They called for an end to what they described as US disrespect.

Diplomatic strain deepens With Washington openly considering a range of options — including military force — the dispute has become one of the most serious rifts between NATO allies in recent years, raising questions about sovereignty, Arctic security and the future balance of power in the region.