Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner meet Putin in Moscow as US makes fresh push to revive Ukraine peace talks

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Moscow and begun talks with Vladimir Putin in a renewed attempt by the Trump administration to break the deadlock over Russia's war in Ukraine.

US envoys arrive at Moscow to begin peace talks The visit marks one of Washington's most significant diplomatic pushes in months, bringing two of President Donald Trump's closest negotiators directly to the Kremlin before they are expected to travel to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Witoff, Trump's special envoy and Kushner, the president's son-in-law, arrived in the Russian capital on Saturday and were received by Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's investment envoy and key figure in contacts between Moscow and Washington. They were then expected to meet Putin alongside senior Russian officials.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the purpose of Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Moscow? ⌵ Witkoff and Kushner visited Moscow to engage in peace talks aimed at breaking the deadlock over Russia's war in Ukraine and to determine if serious negotiations could resume. 2 Why did Putin order a pause in airstrikes on Kyiv? ⌵ Putin ordered a temporary pause in airstrikes on Kyiv as a gesture during the US envoys' visit, aiming to create a diplomatic window for potential negotiations. 3 How does the US aim to revive peace talks in Ukraine? ⌵ The US aims to revive peace talks by sending envoys Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv with a new peace proposal, seeking to create dialogue on contentious issues like territory and security. 4 Should Ukraine accept concessions during the peace talks? ⌵ Ukraine is wary of accepting concessions that might reward Russia's invasion, as they believe such actions could undermine their sovereignty and security. 5 What challenges do Witkoff and Kushner face in their negotiations? ⌵ Witkoff and Kushner face significant challenges due to entrenched differences over territorial demands, military guarantees, and Ukraine's future relationship with NATO, which have historically stalled negotiations.

Their mission comes with a new US peace proposal in hand, although the full details of the plan have not been fully publicly disclosed.

The talks are taking place against a familiar and deeply entrenched problem: Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart on the territorial and security questions that have repeatedly frustrated attempts to end the war.

View full Image View full Image President Vladimir Putin, right, greets U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff, second left, and Jared Kushner prior to talks at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) ( Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kr )

Russia has continued to press Ukraine to surrender territory in the Donetsk region and abandon its ambitions to join NATO. Kyiv has rejected both demands, arguing that accepting such terms would reward Russia's invasion and leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks.

The US delegation's trip is therefore less a sign that a peace agreement is imminent than an attempt to determine whether there is enough room left for serious negotiations.

A pause around two capitals The diplomatic mission has also been accompanied by a temporary reduction in attacks around Moscow and Kyiv.

Putin ordered a three-day pause in military strikes against Kyiv, while Zelenskyy announced a reciprocal halt in strikes on Moscow during the American envoys' visit. The arrangement is limited and does not amount to a broader ceasefire, but it has created a brief diplomatic window around the meetings - a narrow one at that.

Also Read | Russia Pausing Kyiv Airstrikes as US Envoys Land For Talks

The war is now in its fifth year, and previous rounds of negotiations have repeatedly stalled when discussions moved from humanitarian issues to the politically explosive questions of territory, military guarantees and Ukraine's future relationship with the West.

The Guardian reported that the latest mission is aimed at reviving peace efforts that had floundered in recent months, with Witkoff and Kushner expected to take the outcome of their Moscow discussions to Kyiv.

Why Kushner's role is important Jared Kushner's role has added another dimension to the negotiations. While Witkoff has emerged as Trump's principal envoy on a range of international crises, Kushner's. involvement underlines White House's decision to rely on a small group of trusted presidential intermediaries for some of its sensitive diplomacy.

View full Image View full Image U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff, right, and Jared Kushner smile waiting for the talks with President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) ( Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kr )

The two men have previously worked together on negotiations, and their Moscow trip places them at the centre of Trump's latest effort to personally shape a possible settlement.

For Russia, the visit offers another direct channel to Washington. For Ukraine, however, the crucial question will be what emerges from those discussions and whether any US proposal asks Kyiv to accept concessions it has long considered acceptable.

Is peace closer than before? There was no indication on Saturday that Moscow and Kyiv had narrowed their core difference before meetings began.

Any agreement would still have to address Russia's territorial demands, Ukraine's sovereignty and security guarantees, and the future of the Ukrainian military and its relationship with NATO. Those issues have defeated previous diplomatic efforts and remain at the heart of the war.

For now, Kushner and Witkoff's arrival has reopened a diplomatic channel that had lost momentum.