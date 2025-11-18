Trump's Gaza blueprint okayed by UN— From ‘terror-free’ zone to no Israeli occupation—Inside the 20-point plan

The Trump administration’s plan unveiled at White House on September 29 for securing and administering Gaza received strong backing at the United Nations on Monday, marking an important milestone that lends global support to US efforts to guide the war-torn region toward peace after two years of conflict, according to AP.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social and reacted, "This will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, will lead to further Peace all over the World, and is a moment of true Historic proportion!

Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan: What does it include Gaza will be transformed into a deradicalised, “terror-free” area that poses no danger to neighboring regions, as per BBC. 2. The territory will be rebuilt to improve the lives of Gaza’s residents, who have already endured severe suffering.

3. If both parties accept this plan, the fighting will stop immediately. Israeli troops will pull back to an agreed line in preparation for a hostage exchange, all military activity, comprising airstrikes and artillery fire, will halt and front lines will remain fixed until the conditions for a full, phased withdrawal are fulfilled.

4. Within 72 hours of Israel formally agreeing to the deal, all hostages, both living and deceased, will be given back.

5. After all hostages are freed, Israel will release 250 prisoners serving life sentences as well as 1,700 Gazans detained after 7 October 2023, including every woman and child held in that context. Moreover, for each Israeli hostage whose remains are returned, Israel will hand over the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

6. Once all hostages have been returned, Hamas members who pledge to coexist peacefully and surrender their weapons will receive amnesty. Those who wish to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage to countries willing to receive them.

7. Upon acceptance of the agreement, large-scale humanitarian aid will flow into Gaza immediately. At minimum, aid levels will match those defined in the 19 January 2025 humanitarian accord, covering infrastructure repairs (water, power, sewage), the restoration of hospitals and bakeries, and the entry of equipment needed for clearing rubble and reopening roads.

8. Aid delivery and distribution inside Gaza will proceed without interference from either party, managed by the United Nations, the Red Crescent, and other neutral international organisations. The Rafah crossing will operate under the same procedures used in the 19 January 2025 agreement.

9. Gaza will be administered by a temporary, apolitical Palestinian technocratic committee, which will oversee everyday governance and the provision of public services for Gaza’s population.

10. A Trump-led economic redevelopment initiative for Gaza will be crafted with the help of a panel of specialists known for shaping several of the Middle East’s successful modern “miracle cities", the report noted.

11. A special economic zone will be created, featuring preferential tariffs and access terms to be negotiated with participating nations.

12. No resident will be compelled to leave Gaza; anyone who wishes to depart may do so freely and may return freely. The plan encourages people to remain and participate in building a revitalised Gaza.

13. Hamas and other groups commit to having no involvement in Gaza’s governance, neither directly nor indirectly. All military, terror, and offensive capabilities, comprising tunnels and weapons manufacturing sites, will be dismantled and prohibited from being rebuilt, the report said.

14. Regional partners will provide assurances that Hamas and other factions will meet their commitments and that the new Gaza will pose no danger to its neighbours or its own residents.

15. The United States, together with Arab and international partners, will create a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) that will deploy to Gaza without delay.

16. Israel will neither occupy nor annex Gaza. As the ISF secures control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces will pull back according to benchmarks, timelines, and demilitarisation standards agreed upon by the IDF, the ISF, the guarantor nations, and the United States, with the goal of ensuring that Gaza no longer threatens Israel, Egypt, or their citizens.

17. If Hamas stalls or rejects the plan, all measures outlined above, including increased humanitarian assistance, will move forward in the areas cleared of terrorism and transferred from the IDF to the ISF.

18. A programme for interfaith dialogue will be launched to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence, aiming to shift attitudes and narratives among both Palestinians and Israelis by highlighting the mutual benefits of peace.

19. As Gaza’s redevelopment progresses and meaningful reforms are implemented within the Palestinian Authority, conditions may finally emerge for a realistic pathway toward Palestinian self-determination and statehood, an aspiration long held by the Palestinian people.