Trump's growth and trade agendas are at odds. His economic team will point to the winner.
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Nov 2024, 06:30 PM IST
SummaryTax cuts, deregulation and budget deficits would push up the dollar and worsen the trade deficit, while steep tariffs would undermine growth.
Wall Street is glued to “The Apprentice: Treasury Edition." The auditioning for President-elect Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary isn’t just great theater. Trump’s choice will be key to where his economic agenda is headed.
