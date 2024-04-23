Trump’s Immunity Gambit at Supreme Court: A Delay Is Still a Victory
The Supreme Court’s historic consideration of Donald Trump’s claim of immunity from criminal charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election is running up against a stark reality: The calendar is as important as the Constitution.
(Bloomberg) -- The Supreme Court’s historic consideration of Donald Trump’s claim of immunity from criminal charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election is running up against a stark reality: The calendar is as important as the Constitution.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message