Trump's India visit in 2027 under discussion, says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | All you need to know

The United States is working to arrange a visit by President Donald Trump to India early next year, while also seeking to conclude a bilateral trade agreement with New Delhi in the coming weeks or months, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told IANS.

Advertisement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expects to visit India later this year to help prepare for President Donald Trump's proposed trip, according to an interview published on Saturday.

In the IANS interview, Rubio said the U.S. hoped to conclude a trade deal with India. "We're on the last inches of getting it done and it's very positive."

Also Read | Trump thanks India as Hyderabad renames road near US consulate: Details here

Rubio also said Washington wants to play a bigger role in meeting India’s growing energy needs, adding that the US could help increase global crude oil supplies, including through Venezuela, whose heavy crude Indian refineries are well-equipped to process.

India-US relations have remained strained over the past year after Washington imposed steep tariffs on Indian imports, citing New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil and its engagement with Pakistan.

Advertisement

Although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India last month in an effort to improve bilateral ties, relations came under renewed pressure after three Indian sailors were killed in US Navy attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also highlighted the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in France, noting that the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including defence cooperation.

Gor said the discussions could lead to several significant announcements in the coming months.

"I think we're in a great place. One of the biggest anchors of this relationship is the bond between the President and the Prime Minister. That relationship has always remained strong. Sometimes the media likes to portray it as if something has happened, but the President and the Prime Minister are great friends. That friendship goes back years and will continue for years to come. Every time the two speak, great things happen. Since arriving in India, my goal has been to ensure that both sides remain in regular contact, keep moving the relationship forward, and identify win-win opportunities for both our countries,” Gor said.

Advertisement

India and the United States have made significant progress in trade negotiations following US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's two-day meeting with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on June 23-24.

Earlier on June 25, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the trade pact with the US is "very close", but it cannot come into force unless India secures a competitive tariff advantage over its competitor nations.

"The day that happens, the deal is on," he said here at the India Global Forum (IGF) UK-India Week event.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Trump's India visit in 2027 under discussion, says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | All you need to know