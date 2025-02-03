Trump’s move to put tariff hikes ahead of tax cuts has spooked almost everyone
Lindsay Wise ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 03 Feb 2025, 06:52 PM IST
SummaryThe president has an ambitious economic plan, starting with trade, and doesn’t appear interested in negotiations—yet.
President Trump’s aggressive move to place tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in imports, ranging from crude oil and auto parts from Canada to Mexican avocados and raspberries has rattled investors, economists and some lawmakers, who are all wondering: What exactly is the goal?
