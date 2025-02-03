Trump’s move to put tariff hikes ahead of tax cuts has spooked almost everyone

Tax-cut talks could begin soon in Congress, though that process is likely to play out over months. Trump wants to extend his expiring tax cuts from 2017 and add new measures such as tax-free tips and tax-free overtime pay. Republicans generally agree on his broader goals. But they are hamstrung by their narrow House majority and mired in internal disputes over how deeply to cut federal spending alongside the tax cuts. They may take the first formal step forward this week, bringing a blueprint to the House budget panel.