Trump’s Net Worth Drops $1 Billion as Social Media Firm Sinks
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s net worth tumbled by $1 billion along with the shares of his social media business after it disclosed a more than $58 million loss in 2023, as revenue for the former president’s Truth Social platform trickled in.
