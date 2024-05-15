Trump’s Newest Loyalty Test: Attending His NY Criminal Trial
Donald Trump’s political career is marked by ruthlessly attacking his opponents in order to win, but thanks to his New York City criminal trial, he can’t do that. So he is turning to other Republicans to fight his battles.
