Trump’s peacemaker act facing hurdles? Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine talks on hold, blames Europe

Trump’s peacemaker act facing hurdles? Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations have come to a pause, the Kremlin announced on Friday, accusing European countries of hindering a process it said that Moscow remained open to.

Efforts by US President Donald Trump to broker a deal between Russia and Ukraine, have reportedly not yielded any results so far.

“The channels of communication are in place and functioning. Our negotiators have the opportunity to communicate through these channels. But for now, it is probably more accurate to say that there is a pause,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about the talks between the two nations.

Russia-Ukraine talks Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have held three rounds of direct talks this year in Istanbul, most recently on July 23, which have yielded several agreements to return prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead. The two sides, however, remained far apart, with no final outline on what a possible peace deal might look like.

Russia further accused Kyiv of not recognising what it calls "the realities on the ground", while Ukraine said Moscow is feigning interest in talks while continuing to try to take more of its territory, reported Reuters.