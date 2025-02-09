Trump’s role in TikTok talks: Dealmaker in chief
Jessica Toonkel , Dana Mattioli , Alex Leary , Josh Dawsey , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 Feb 2025, 03:16 PM IST
SummaryVance will oversee negotiations with companies signaling interest while TikTok hopes to avoid a sale.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump has been a real-estate tycoon and reality-TV star. Now he’s playing a new role as he oversees TikTok’s fate: investment banker.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less