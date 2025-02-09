Trump’s role in TikTok talks: Dealmaker in chief

After trying to ban TikTok in 2020, Trump embraced it during the latest presidential campaign, in part because he came to view it as a powerful political tool. He was partially persuaded by Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser in his first term who has worked on behalf of TikTok allies to advocate for it. She told him he had more supporters on the platform than Kamala Harris or Joe Biden—and that many young people made videos in his favor. She also conducted polling that showed Americans didn’t see banning TikTok as the best way to counter China.