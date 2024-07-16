Trump’s running mate JD Vance says Hindu wife Usha helped him find Christian faith: ‘When I started to re-engage with…’

  • JD Vance also described Hindu wife Usha Chilukuri Vance as a key part of his success.

First Published16 Jul 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Former US president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice-president candidate JD Vance on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15.
Former US president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice-president candidate JD Vance on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15.(AFP)

JD Vance, Senator from Ohio and former US president Donald Trump's pick as his running mate in the forthcoming US presidential elections, recently spoke about the supportive role of his Hindu wife Usha Chilukuri Vance in his search for his Christian faith.

Vance also described her as a key part of his success.

They got married in 2014 in Kentucky and have three children together.

 

In a 54-second clip from an interview with Fox News, JD Vance, 39, highlighted how Usha encouraged him in search of his Christian faith.

“I was never baptised. I was raised Christian but never baptised. I was first baptised in 2018. Usha was actually raised non-Christian. She is actually not Christian. But I remember when I started to re-engage with my own faith, Usha was very supportive,” Vance told Fox News on Monday.

On a question of being so supportive, Usha Vance said: “I did grow up in a religious household. My parents are Hindu. That is one of the reasons why they made such good parents. That made them very good people. And I think I have seen the power of that in my own life. And I knew that JD was searching for something. This just felt right for him.”

 

They also agreed on family life and how to raise their children, Usha said, adding: “And the answer really is, we just talk a lot.”

Vance was born as James David Bowman in Middletown, Ohio, to a mother who struggled with addiction and a father who left the family when JD Vance was a toddler.

He was raised by his grandparents.

Vance was tapped by Trump as vice presidential candidate after a failed assassination attempt on the former president.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump said on Truth Social.

The US presidential elections are due in November this year.

First Published:16 Jul 2024, 05:35 PM IST
