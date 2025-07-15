Trump’s Russia threat puts oil buyers in spotlight: Will it affect India's fuel prices?

A recent threat by US President Donald Trump to impose financial penalties on Russia over the Ukarinae war has cast a spotlight on the two biggest buyers of Moscow’s crude oil — India and China.

Advertisement

Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine and threatened to slap new sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Moscow agrees to a peace deal in 50 days.

While the markets have so far remained sceptical of disruption, the remarks signal potential disruption to global oil supply.

India’s heavy reliance on Russian oil India has emerged as a major importer of Russian oil since the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Bloomberg reported.

Prior to the conflict, less than 1 per cent of India’s oil purchases came from Russia. However, this figure has skyrocketed to over a third of its total imports which came from the OPEC producer this year, data from Kpler shows.

Advertisement

June saw Russian oil flows to India reach 2.1 million barrels a day, the biggest monthly intake in nearly a year and close to the record set in May 2023.

This shift has been largely driven by the discounted prices offered by Russian producers following Western sanctions, Reuters reported earlier.

How much does China rely on Russian oil? China’s imports have also significantly climbed over the same period.

While its purchases have not accelerated at the same pace as India, China has consistently remained above 1 million barrels a day since the war began, making Russia a major energy supplier for the Chinese economy.

Market remains sceptical Despite Trump’s strong statements, the initial reaction from the market was nonchalance.

Advertisement

Global benchmark Brent fell almost 2 per cent to close below $70 a barrel on Monday, suggesting little concern around the potential impact to crude flows, the news agency reported.

Trump also announced that penalties would come in the form of “secondary tariffs,” without providing details, and would be implemented in 50 days if Russia doesn’t end hostilities with Ukraine.

Matt Whitaker, the US ambassador to NATO, said the action effectively represents sanctions on nations buying Russian oil. Whitaker specifically cited India and China.

What are the alternatives for India? Speaking of the alternative options for India, Mukesh Sahdev, head of commodity markets at Rystad Energy A/S, stated, “If push really comes to shove, and India cannot buy any crude oil from the Russian system, then India has optionality with the other OPEC members.”

Advertisement

He also warned that in that case, “it will be at a higher cost.”

Oil barrels from the Middle East and Africa could help bridge the gap of lost Russian supply, but India would have to spend more as it is costly.

Imports from Saudi Arabia in May were $5 a barrel higher than those from Russia, while shipments from Iraq were about 50 cents more pricey, according to official data from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.