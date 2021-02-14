Trump’s second impeachment trial sharpens Republican divides

Trump’s second impeachment trial sharpens Republican divides6 min read . 14 Feb 2021
Seven Republicans voted to convict, and several more, including Mitch McConnell, criticized the ex-president, who still commands loyalty
The dramatic conclusion of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial laid bare deep philosophical rifts between Republicans, as GOP senators splintered not only over the question of Mr. Trump’s guilt, but also the future of their party and Mr. Trump’s role in it.
Seven GOP senators voted to convict the former president of inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6—not enough to find him guilty but, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pointed out, the final tally was the most guilty votes cast by members of a president’s own party in any impeachment trial in American history.
