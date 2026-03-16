Trump's Strait of Hormuz coalition: Australia, Japan rule out sending ships; US President looks to China, threatens NATO

Donald Trump's aspirations of forming a coalition to help protect ships traversing through the contested Strait of Hormuz has received a lukewarm reception from the international community, with the US President turning to NATO partners and even urging China to join in.

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Trump on Sunday said that his administration was in contact with seven countries regarding assistance in re-opening the Strait of Hormuz, but declined to name them.

Separately, in an interview with Financial Times on Sunday, the US President asserted that re-opening the strait should be a joint effort by the beneficiaries of trade through the region, and warned the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of dire consequences if no help arrived.

Threats to NATO, Chinese involvement “It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” Trump was quoted as saying by FT, with the US President arguing that Europe and China are heavily dependent on oil from the Gulf, unlike the US.

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“If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO,” Trump added, without delving into what the consequences would be.

On what help the US needed, Trump said "whatever it takes", calling on allies to send minesweepers, of which Europe has many more than the US.

The US President also called for China's involvement, telling FT, “I think China should help too because China gets 90 per cent of its oil from the Straits [sic].”

Trump's comments came after public appeals to the international community for help in re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Over the weekend, Trump called on nations affected by the effective halt of maritime traffic through the waterway to help protect restart trade, and even named several countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK.

Trump also pledged "A LOT" of US support, only to get snubbed.

Muted response across the board Australia and Japan on Monday ruled out sending naval vessels to the Persian Gulf to in defence of ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, while the response from other US allies, including the UK, has been muted.

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"We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework," Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told parliament on Monday, days ahead of her trip to Washington for talks with Trump.

Australia too ruled out sending ships to assist in the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz — "We won't be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz. We know how incredibly important that is, but that's not something that we've been asked or that we're contributing to," Catherine King, a member of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's cabinet told state broadcaster ABC.

South Korea, which requires parliamentary approval for overseas troop deployments said it was reviewing the matter — "We will communicate closely with the US regarding this matter and make a decision after careful review," South Korea's presidential office said on Sunday, as per Reuters.

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The UK, meanwhile, has yet to officially respond. However, Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the need to re-open the Strait of Hormuz with Trump, Reuters reported citing a Downing Street spokesperson.

China too has yet to respond to Trump's appeals. Earlier, a spokesperson for China's embassy in the US had said that "all parties have the responsibility to ensure stable and unimpeded energy supply" and that China would "strengthen communication with relevant parties" for de-escalation.

While France has not responded directly either, Reuters reported that the foreign ministers of European Union (EU) member states will on Monday discuss bolstering a small naval mission in the Middle East constituted in 2024 to protect ships from attacks by Houthis. However, the mission is unlikely to be expanded in scope to include re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.

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Meanwhile Germany, which was not named by Trump, has also ruled out participation: "Will we soon be an active part of this conflict? No," German foreign minister Johann Wadephul told ARD television.

About the Author Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More ✕ Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.



Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.



Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.



Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.



Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.