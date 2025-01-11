Trump’s talk of buying Greenland energizes island’s independence movement
Max Colchester , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Jan 2025, 06:48 PM IST
SummaryMany in the sprawling Danish territory don’t want to sell to the U.S., but they are open to the idea of a closer relationship.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Jørgen Boassen, a 50-year-old bricklayer and Trump admirer, was at the airport in Greenland’s capital Nuuk this week wearing a MAGA hat to cheer the arrival of Trump Force One.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less