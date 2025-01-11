Trump’s talk of buying Greenland energizes island’s independence movement

Trump’s recent threat of a trade war with Denmark is changing the negotiating dynamic, says Ulrik Pram Gad, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies. The Danish government now might be more open to agreeing a divorce deal that includes some continued payments to ease Greenland’s path to independence, he says. “My prognosis is that the Danish government will accept it in the next few years," he says. An independent Greenland would then be free to forge its own security or economic ties with the U.S., Denmark or anyone else.