Trump’s tariff message: I’m in charge of the economic agenda

The latter involves much bigger risks to the economy and Trump. Other countries are unlikely to roll over. “The Canadians and Mexicans will want a deal that is multifaceted and eliminates the threat of the 25% tariff, otherwise three months later he wants something else and is back threatening 25%," said Peter Harrell, a scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who was an international economic adviser to President Biden. “As a foreign leader you don’t want to look like you’re constantly giving in to threats."