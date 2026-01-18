Trump's tariffs over Greenland issue—EU leaders rally, decry ‘blackmail’; US President faces pushback at home

Donald Trump's decision to suddenly announce a wave of increasing tariffs on America's European allies over the Greenland issue sparked widespread condemnation from leaders of the bloc, with most calling the action unacceptable and vowing to stand behind the Arctic island amid the US President's ambitions to annex it.

Trump on Saturday announced 10% additional tariffs on eight European powers — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Great Britain — which are already facing tariffs from the US.

“Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America (sic),” the US President's announcement, made on Truth Social, said.

Trump also threatened to increase tariffs if Greenland did not come under US control: “On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland (sic),” the US President warned.

‘We will not let ourselves be blackmailed’ Shortly after Trump's announcement, French President Emmanuel Macron labelled the US President's move as an “unacceptable” one, saying, “Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner should they be confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is upheld.”

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also decried the move and vowed solidarity with Greenland amid mounting pressure from Trump.“The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US,” she said.

"Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty,” von der Leyen added.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, meanwhile, issued a strongly worded statement warning the US against blackmailing its allies.

“We will not let ourselves be blackmailed. Only Denmark and Greenland decide on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland. I will always stand up for my country, and for our allied neighbors. This is an EU issue that affects many more countries than those now being singled out. Sweden is now having intensive discussions with other EU countries, Norway, and the United Kingdom for a coordinated response,” Kristersson wrote in a post on X.

While Danish Prime Minister had not given a statement at the time of writing this, the country's foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said he was "surprised" by the Trump administration's move and suggested that the purpose of the recent European mission to Greenland was to "enhance security in the Arctic" as suggested by the White House.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also jumped to the defence of European allies, saying that London would raise the issue directly with Washington.

“We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of NATO and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic,” Starmer said on X.

“Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration,” he added.

Trump faces pushback at home As Trump's announcement grabbed headlines around the world, the US President expectedly faced harsh criticism from his political opponents in the US.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a long-time critic of Trump, called on Congress to limit the US President's powers.

“Trump is raising tariffs on 8 NATO allies because they rightly support Denmark's sovereignty in Greenland. Destroying our closest alliances to take Greenland — which Denmark lets us use freely already — is insane. Congress must say NO,” Sanders said.

“Troops from European countries are arriving in Greenland to defend the territory from us. Let that sink in. And now Trump is setting tariffs on our allies, making you pay more to try to get territory we don’t need. The damage this President is doing to our reputation and our relationships is growing, making us less safe. If something doesn’t change we will be on our own with adversaries and enemies in every direction. Republicans in Congress need to stand up to Trump,” added Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

But it wasn't just Democrats who spoke out against the US President, and some Republican lawmakers also called on GOP members to stand up against Trump.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, one of just two Republicans, along with Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, who participated in a recent congressional delegation to Denmark called Trump's decision detrimental for America.

“This response to our own allies for sending a small number of troops to Greenland for training is bad for America, bad for American businesses, and bad for America's allies. It's great for Putin, Xi and other adversaries who want to see NATO divided,” Tillis wrote.

"The fact that a small handful of "advisors" are actively pushing for coercive action to seize territory of an ally is beyond stupid. It hurts the legacy of President Trump and undercuts all the work he has done to strengthen the NATO alliance over the years," the Senator added.

Murkowski echoed Tillis' view, calling Trump's latest tariffs “unnecessary, punitive, and a profound mistake”.

“We are already seeing the consequences of these measures in real time: our NATO allies are being forced to divert attention and resources to Greenland, a dynamic that plays directly into Putin’s hands by threatening the stability of the strongest coalition of democracies the world has ever seen,” Murkowski wrote.

"Congress must work together to reassert our Constitutional authority over tariffs so that they are not weaponized in ways that harm our alliances and undermine American leadership," the Senator added.