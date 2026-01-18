Trump's tariffs over Greenland sparks fury online—'Dear Donnie, this isn't working anymore'

Donald Trump's decision to slap European allies with a wave of increasing tariffs over the Greenland issue left the world stunned on Saturday, with leaders and netizens coming down heavily on the US President for his erratic policy decisions.

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland. (sic)," Trump said in post on Truth Social, launching the tariff attack on the European allies of the US.

There was no forewarning from official channels to Washington's European allies and NATO partners before Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, CBS News reported citing European diplomats, which served to amplify the shock value of the announcement.

The tariffs also come after talks between Danish and American officials earlier this week, wherein Denmark pushed back against "a narrative" that Russian and Chinese warships were allowed to circle freely in Greenland, with Danish intelligence saying that no Chinese warship had been spotted in the area in over a decade.

The countries targeted by the fresh wave of tariffs — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Great Britain — are all already subject to tariffs imposed by Trump and reacted with shock and defiance at the US President's announcement.

‘Dear Donnie, this isn't working anymore'—netizens react While European leaders pushed back diplomatically, netizens were a bit less reserved.

Attacking Trump over his announcement, British television personality Piers Morgan harked back to history, mockingly writing, “Britain should repurchase America. After all, it was ours once, and it would enhance our North Atlantic security. If you don’t sell it to us, President Trump, we’re going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair?”

Entrepreneur Brian Krassenstein, meanwhile, labelled Trump a dictator, saying, “Trump is now threatening to put his (likely illegal) tariffs on countries that don't go along his illegal attempt to take over Greenland. This is what Dictators do (sic)."

Many comments directed at Trump compared him to a dictator, with one netizen calling American under the present administration just another version of North Korea.

"You’re embarrassing yourself," wrote one user on X, adding, “1. US, Denmark, Sweden, UK, France, Netherlands, Germany et al. part of NATO. Because of global security. 2. Greenland is Danish territory for 650 years (USA is 249 years old) 3. Neither Russia or China has made any inquiries about Greenland (sic).”

“Donald Trump should apply all the tariffs. Deter us from trading with the United States even further. Have your hermit kingdom. North Korea v2.0,” wrote another user.

“Trump making a chess move here. Once purchase is complete next move will be Gerard Butler telling us the world will end soon and we gotta get to Greenland asap (sic),” joked another, referring to the popular Hollywood action movie Greenland (2020).

“In a span of an hour, Trump says he is suing JP Morgan and imposing large tariffs on Europe until we purchase Greenland. Someone needs to take his phone away,” wrote another user.

Peter Schiff, the chief economist of Europac, meanwhile said, “Trump has it backwards. The U.S. doesn’t subsidize the world; the world subsidizes the U.S. The dollar’s reserve-currency status allows us to live beyond our means. Soaring debt, tariffs, and military threats jeopardize that status. When it’s lost, economic collapse will follow.”

Canadian users, meanwhile, hinted that Trump's erratic actions would push Ottawa more towards China.

“Dear Donnie, Like… this just isn’t working anymore. We’ve moved on. China’s, like, our new BFF now. 49,000 Chinese EVs, 6.1% tariffs. Canola tariffs slashed from like 84% to 15%. Anyway… Don’t text anymore. Delete our number. Forever. We are so over you,” wrote a user from Canada.

“The crazier Trump gets—wild tariffs, trade tantrums, 51st-state threats—the more Canada shines as the calm, stable, reliable trade partner everyone else wants to deal with instead. Bullish Canada,” wrote yet another user from the US' northern neighbour.

An investor on social media, meanwhile, called Trump's announcement tantamount to the declaration of a trade war: “There's no such thing as tariffs on individual EU countries. You just started a trade war with EU. Congratulations. You've played yourself. Acting like a small spoiled child is gonna get you nothing but problems.”