Trump's threats against Iran: What is the US military planning? Airstrikes discussed, details emerge

With US President Donald Trump threatening American intervention in Iran, details have emerged on his administration's plans, should there arise a need to follow up on the threats.

Trump has, of late, threatened to attack Iran several times, warning of intervention to stop the Ayatollah Ali Khameini-led government's bloody crackdown on protesters.

What we know of Trump's plans According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump administration officials have discussed some options for a potential strike on Iran.

One official, on the condition of anonymity told WSJ that large-scale airstrikes across Iran targeting multiple military targets are being discussed.

Another, however, said that there was no consensus yet on how to carry out an attack, and no military equipment or personnel had been deployed in preparation for a potential strike on Iran.

The officials cited by WSJ also warned that the aforementioned discussion of options was part of normal planning and that there are, as of now, no signs of an imminent attack.

The New York Times, meanwhile, reported that Trump had been presented with a range of options, including strikes on non-military targets in Tehran.

What's the situation in Iran? Protests have intensified in Iran over the past few days, and has reportedly spread to 180 cities, with the country's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi issuing a rallying cry against the Khamenei government and urging protesters to turn up in large numbers and cease city centres.

The government crackdown, too has been bloody and brutal, with over 60 killed and thousands arrested thus far.

Videos on social media have given the world a glimpse of the violence as well, and Iran has responded with an internet shutdown, which, as of writing, was nearing 48 hours.

According to rights group Human Rights Activists in Iran, the death toll had climbed to at least 65 as of late Friday, up from 29 on Monday.

The number of arrested meanwhile, stands at over 2,300.

The protests began in the capital of Tehran on 28 December 2025, triggered by the collapse of the country's currency, and have continued unabated since, spreading across the country and intensifying despite the government crackdown.

What has Trump said? With reports of Trump has, over the past few weeks, threatened Iran citing its crackdown on protesters.

The US President's latest threat came on Saturday, when he wrote on Truth Social, "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!! (sic)."

On Friday, Trump had been even more direct, and had cautioned, "You better not start shooting because we'll start shooting too."

