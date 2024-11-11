Trump’s transition effort kicks into high gear
Brian Schwartz , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Nov 2024, 01:27 PM IST
SummaryThe president-elect’s team is putting together slides on prospective appointees and reviewing their TV interviews.
WASHINGTON : Donald Trump’s transition team has assembled digital presentations for the president-elect that feature headshots of potential contenders for key cabinet positions, according to people familiar with the process. Aides are reviewing candidates’ television interviews to gauge whether they are adept at selling Trump’s agenda, some of the people said.
