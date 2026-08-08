Trump’s UK grant push for ‘public education’ courses: Why US embassy’s $500,000 scheme is raising concerns

The US embassy in London has announced grants of up to $500,000 for new “public education” initiatives, a move that has drawn criticism over concerns that Washington is becoming involved in British domestic affairs, according to Guardian.

The funding announcement, which uses terminology embraced by the pro-Trump Maga movement, says the programmes should seek to encourage a “national conversation” on the “shared civilizational values” that form the basis of US-UK relations. Projects promoting “freedom of speech” and “limited government” will receive priority, as per the notice.

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The US government has now faced accusations of “meddling in British democracy” after the US embassy published documents inviting charities, non-profit organisations and other groups to seek funding under a programme titled “Liberty Under Law: The Shared Anglo-American Tradition”.

The scheme calls for “innovative, high-visibility public education and civic-engagement programs” aimed at “deepen public understanding of the shared Anglo-American common law tradition”. It also seeks to mark the 70th anniversary next year of the American Bar Association (ABA) unveiling its Magna Carta memorial at Runnymede.

The initiative comes amid increasingly vocal criticism of British policies from senior Trump administration officials. They have also been accused of repeating misinformation on issues including abortion and digital regulation, while joining European far-right groups in opposing hate speech and immigration policies.

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The American Bar Association (ABA), which is not part of the grant programme, is taking legal action against the Trump administration over what it alleges is intimidation of lawyers and law firms. Legal organisations in Europe, including the Law Society and the Bar Association in Britain, have expressed support for US lawyers, arguing that Trump's attacks on law firms resemble developments seen in Nazi Germany.

The funding notice states, “Priority will be given to ambitious initiatives that connect foundational principles, such as freedom of speech, due process, trial by jury, limited government, rule of law, property rights, taxation by consent, and ordered liberty to contemporary civic life.”

Applicants must ensure their proposed projects fulfil at least one of several listed objectives, including efforts to “demonstrate measurable impact on public discourse, media coverage, and civic engagement regarding the rule of law and democratic norms”.

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The newly announced grants appear to be separate from another $12 million funding package that the US State Department is reportedly preparing for UK organisations founded by prominent Conservative figures Jacob Rees-Mogg and Toby Young.

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Those planned grants, details of which were disclosed in US government documents leaked to the Guardian, form part of a wider programme supporting European organisations considered favourable by the Trump administration.

Liberal Democrat MP reacts Meanwhile, Lisa Smart, a Liberal Democrat MP and the party’s Cabinet Office spokesperson, mentioned, “Magna Carta aimed to limit the powers of tyrants and said everyone was subject to the rule of law, something for which Trump has repeatedly shown utter contempt."

She said Britain has a strong tradition of liberty and freedom of speech, adding that the country does not need Trump’s Maga movement using money to interfere in its democracy.

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US govt accused of trying to ‘create UK-originated narratives to support Maga propaganda’ The funding initiative has also sparked significant concern among current and former US State Department officials. One official told the Guardian that while supporting public diplomacy programmes highlighting the close US-UK relationship is not unusual, specifically financing issues tied to a narrow interpretation of America First was highly unusual.

The official further accused the US government of attempting to “create UK-originated narratives to support Maga propaganda”.

The funding notice, however, clarifies that the grants are not intended to finance partisan political activities or lobbying.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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