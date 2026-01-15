Trump's visa crackdown pushes Indian students to view Europe as Plan B: Migration expert decodes latest trends

The Trump administration announced that it has cancelled more than 100,000 visas in 2025, including roughly 8,000 student visas, explaining the move as a record under its immigration policies aimed at safeguarding the United States from individuals considered threats to public safety or national security.

In a statement posted on social media on Monday, the US State Department said it would continue removing “dangerous individuals” from the country to ensure public safety. According to the department, the revoked visas include about 2,500 specialised visas held by people who had prior encounters with US law enforcement related to criminal activity.

In an interview with Mint, Varun Singh, Managing Director of Bengaluru-based immigration consultancy XIPHIAS Immigration, discussed the impact of the Trump administration’s H-1B visa reforms and explained why many students are increasingly viewing Europe as a serious backup option.

(Edited excerpts)

How are the Trump govt’s H1B visa reforms affecting the job prospects for Indian STEM graduates in the US, and do alternatives like Canada or Australia offer more stable pathways? Indian STEM graduates are becoming far more conscious that the US pathway is no longer driven only by academic merit or employability. Outcomes are increasingly shaped by visa selection mechanics and employer risk appetite.

The shift away from a purely random H-1B lottery toward a more weighted or prioritised selection framework has made outcomes feel less predictable for early-career graduates. Entry-level profiles, especially those starting at lower wage bands, are concerned that even with strong credentials, selection may now depend more on compensation levels, role criticality, and the employer’s willingness to absorb compliance risk.

In contrast, Canada and Australia are perceived as more rules-based rather than probability-based. US outcomes are starting to feel more employer-and offer-dependent than lottery-dependent. Canada and Australia look more predictable on paper, even as they recalibrate inflows—pushing students to become more ROI- and pathway-aware rather than blindly country-loyal.

With the recent overhaul of US student visas under the Trump administration, are Indian students shifting towards European universities for Master’s programmes? We are not seeing a wholesale shift away from the US, but we are clearly seeing portfolio thinking emerge. Europe is increasingly being evaluated as a serious Plan B—and in some cases Plan A—particularly for Master’s programmes.

Countries like Germany and the Netherlands stand out because they offer clearly defined post-study transition windows. Germany allows graduates a structured job-search period after completion, while the Netherlands’ orientation year gives eligible graduates time to work or start a business without immediate sponsorship pressure.

The decision is becoming less about tuition cost or rankings, and more about whether a country offers a transparent bridge from education to employment. Europe is gaining traction precisely because that bridge is visible and relatively stable.

In your recent client interactions, what emerging destinations or hybrid strategies are gaining traction as lower-risk alternatives to the traditional Big Four (US, Canada, UK, Australia)? We are seeing growing interest in hybrid migration strategies, especially among students and young professionals looking to reduce single-country risk. New Zealand has emerged as a credible starting point for some profiles because its post-study work framework is clearly defined, and recent developments under the India–New Zealand FTA have strengthened confidence around structured mobility discussions. For many, the appeal is not speed, but certainty—knowing what comes after graduation.

At the same time, Middle Eastern hubs, particularly the UAE, are increasingly being considered as long-term career bases rather than short-term detours. Longer-duration residency options have changed how professionals evaluate stability in the region, especially for tech, consulting, and business roles.

Amid Trump’s crackdown on H1B lotteries, how are Indian students evaluating the ROI of US education versus emerging options in Singapore or New Zealand for tech and business fields? The ROI conversation around US education has become far more scenario-based. Students are now stress-testing outcomes under two downside possibilities: not securing an H-1B despite a strong job, and higher compliance or post-study uncertainty. When those risks are factored in, alternatives like Singapore and New Zealand become more attractive for certain profiles.

Singapore is not an easy option—it is explicitly merit- and salary-filtered. It works best for candidates who already have strong offers, niche skills, or brand-name employers. New Zealand, by contrast, appeals to those who value a clearly stated post-study work runway and reduced lottery exposure, even if the market is smaller.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2026 and beyond, what practical advice would you give Indian students and young professionals to build a resilient migration plan amid global policy volatility? The biggest shift we advise students to make is to stop thinking in terms of a single destination and start thinking in terms of a pathway to resilience. Students should evaluate education choices backwards from post-study work rights and residency pathways—not rankings alone. They should assume that policies can change mid-cycle and build at least one credible alternative. And they should invest early in employability—internships, industry exposure, and role readiness matter more than ever. In 2026 and beyond, the strongest migration plans will be those that balance education quality with clarity of outcomes.

Beginning 15 December, the State Department also introduced stricter screening measures for H-1B work visas and H-4 dependent visas, which include reviews of applicants’ social media activity.

These enhanced checks have led to the postponement of many H-1B visa interviews across India, delaying them by several months and leaving some visa holders who travelled to India for visa stamping unable to return to the United States.