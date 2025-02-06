Trump’s vision for Gaza revives an idea once reviled in Israel

The idea of removing Palestinians from their lands is rooted in Zionist thought starting with the founder of Zionism, Theodor Herzl. In 1948, it took shape amid war and the creation of the state of Israel, when many Palestinians were forcibly displaced by Israel from their homes and not allowed to return. Today, there are millions of Palestinians classed as refugees, living in camps in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. Many still hope to be able to return to the lands in Israel from where they fled.