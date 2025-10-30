Live Updates

Trump-Xi meeting LIVE Updates: Tariff, TikTok deal, trade talks up for discussion; China buys US soybean cargoes

Trump-Xi meeting LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss a wide range of issues — from fentanyl tariffs to rare-earths to soybean trade to TikTok deal. Will they discuss Taiwan and Ukraine war?

Akriti Anand
Updated30 Oct 2025, 06:23:57 AM IST
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet around 7 am on Thursday (IST) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea.

30 Oct 2025, 06:23:57 AM IST

Trump-Xi meeting LIVE Updates: China confirms Xi's meeting with Trump

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces: "As agreed between China and the US, President Xi Jinping will meet with President Donald Trump in Busan, the ROK, on October 30 local time to exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest."

30 Oct 2025, 06:18:19 AM IST

Trump-Xi meeting LIVE Updates: US war secretary condemns China’s ‘unprecedented military buildup’

US war secretary condemns China’s “unprecedented military buildup and its aggressive actions” ahead of Trump-Xi meeting. "There's no way to replace hard power,” the US War Secretary concluded.

30 Oct 2025, 06:09:41 AM IST

Trump-Xi meeting LIVE Updates: How much does trump tariff China over fentanyl issue?

A 20 percent tariff on Chinese goods over Beijing's handling of the fentanyl issue has been in place since March.

30 Oct 2025, 05:56:16 AM IST

Trump-Xi meeting LIVE Updates: US President says the first question he wants to ask Xi is…

During a press interaction at the White House last week, Trump said the first question he would ask the Chinese President would be about fentanyl.

"I'm meeting with President Xi... The first question I'm going to be asking him about is fentanyl. They make $100 million selling fentanyl into our country," Trump said earlier. Read full report here

30 Oct 2025, 05:50:37 AM IST

Trump-Xi meeting LIVE Updates: US-China trade and tariff talks on cards — what to expect?

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to discuss:

1. Rare earths: Tension roiled US-China trade relations since Beijing dramatically expanded curbs on exports of rare earths this month in response to a US hike in the number of firms barred from purchasing American technology.

2. Reports suggest that a potential interim deal between the US and China could involve partial tariff relief, and Chinese commitments to purchase US-made soybeans and Boeing aircraft.

3. Trump said on Wednesday that he expects to lower fentanyl-related tariffs on China. The announcement came ahead of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea.

