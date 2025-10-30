Trump-Xi meeting LIVE Updates: Tariff, TikTok deal, trade talks up for discussion; China buys US soybean cargoes

Trump-Xi meeting LIVE Updates: How did US-China trade war escalate?

The trade war reignited this month after China proposed dramatically expanding curbs on exports of rare-earth minerals vital for high-tech applications, a sector China dominates.

Trump vowed to retaliate with additional 100% tariffs on Chinese exports, and with other steps including potential curbs on exports to China made with US software - moves that could have upended the global economy.