Trump-Xi meeting LIVE Updates: Tariff, TikTok deal, trade talks up for discussion; China buys US soybean cargoes

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet around 7 am on Thursday (IST) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in the South Korean city of Busan. He will now attend a meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. Trump also just arrived at Gimhae International Airport in Busan.
The trade war reignited this month after China proposed dramatically expanding curbs on exports of rare-earth minerals vital for high-tech applications, a sector China dominates.
Trump vowed to retaliate with additional 100% tariffs on Chinese exports, and with other steps including potential curbs on exports to China made with US software - moves that could have upended the global economy.
Taiwan's foreign minister, when asked about Trump-Xi meeting, said, “we have confidence in the Taiwan-US relations”
The meeting, the first between the leaders since Trump returned to office in January, is due to begin at 11 am local time (0200 GMT) or (7:30 am IST) in the southern port city of Busan, capping off the U.S. president's whirlwind trip around Asia.
“THE G2 WILL BE CONVENING SHORTLY!” Trump said in an all-caps post to social media while en route.
Ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping, Trump posts on TRUTH social media: “Very much looking forward to my meeting with President Xi of China. It will take place in a few hours! President DJT”
The US military struck another boat in the Pacific it claimed was trafficking drugs. As many as four people were killed in the attack, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said.
Hegseth's announcement on X came a day after US strikes killed over a dozen people on four boats in the eastern Pacific, and brings the total death toll from President Donald Trump's controversial military anti-drug campaign to at least 62 people.
Trump also expressed hopes for a trade deal with China out of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which is scheduled for tomorrow.
“I think it’ll be a good deal for both,” Trump said. “That’s better than fighting and going through all sorts of problems.”
China's state-owned COFCO bought three US soybean cargoes, two trade sources said, the country's first purchases from this year's US harvest, shortly before a summit of leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
As the two nations battle over trade tariffs, the lack of Chinese buying has cost US farmers billions of dollars in lost sales, after they largely supported Trump in his campaigns for president.
China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces: "As agreed between China and the US, President Xi Jinping will meet with President Donald Trump in Busan, the ROK, on October 30 local time to exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest."
A 20 percent tariff on Chinese goods over Beijing's handling of the fentanyl issue has been in place since March.
During a press interaction at the White House last week, Trump said the first question he would ask the Chinese President would be about fentanyl.
"I'm meeting with President Xi... The first question I'm going to be asking him about is fentanyl. They make $100 million selling fentanyl into our country," Trump said earlier. Read full report here
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to discuss:
1. Rare earths: Tension roiled US-China trade relations since Beijing dramatically expanded curbs on exports of rare earths this month in response to a US hike in the number of firms barred from purchasing American technology.
2. Reports suggest that a potential interim deal between the US and China could involve partial tariff relief, and Chinese commitments to purchase US-made soybeans and Boeing aircraft.
3. Trump said on Wednesday that he expects to lower fentanyl-related tariffs on China. The announcement came ahead of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea.