Trump-Xi to meet in October? US prepares for President's South Korea visit, says report

U.S. President Donald Trump and his senior advisors are quietly preparing for a visit to South Korea later this October to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, CNN reported on Saturday, citing Trump administration officials.

While serious discussions are underway for a potential bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, no firm plans have been finalised.

As per the report by CNN, the US President and his top advisors are preparing for the gathering of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers, three Trump administration officials told CNN.

The upcoming summit in South Korea's Gyeongju, scheduled between late October and early November, is being seen as a significant opportunity for Trump to meet Xi Jinping, according to a report by CNN.

Citing officials familiar with the matter, the report noted that serious discussions are underway regarding a potential bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

However, no concrete plans have been finalised.

CNN also pointed out that during a phone call last month, President Xi invited Trump and his wife to visit China, an invitation Trump accepted and reciprocated—though no specific dates have been confirmed.

As per CNN, while the details are still being finalised, it is unclear whether the president may add other stops on the trip.

The officials stated that the administration is also viewing the trip as an opportunity for the president to secure additional economic investments in the US.

“A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration,” a White House official told CNN. Other goals include a focus on discussions around trade, defence and civil nuclear cooperation, the official said.

Trump's visit could also put him in a position to sit down once again with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un; however, whether Kim attends is still a question.

CNN reported that the officials say more attention is being placed on organising a potential meeting with Xi.

During the visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung last week, he had invited Trump to attend the APEC summit and suggested that the setting could provide the US President with an opportunity to meet with Kim, sources familiar with the talks told CNN.

While addressing reporters earlier in the day, Trump told Lee he was willing to meet with Kim.

“I will do that, and we'll have talks. He'd like to meet with me,” Trump claimed of the North Korean leader. “We look forward to meeting with him, and we'll make relations better.”

The expected trip of Donald Trump to South Korea thus comes at a tenuous time in his relationship with both Xi and Kim.

While feathers were ruffled in Washington over the recently concluded SCO Summit in Tianjin earlier this month, where Xi Jinping had hosted Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi, Trump was quick to criticise the meetings.

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," Trump wrote on social media as the parade was underway.

On Friday, Trump shared a photo of Xi, Putin and Modi, writing: “Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

However, on Friday (US local time), Trump expressed optimism towards India.

Calling India-US ties a “very special relationship”, United States President Donald Trump affirmed that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is “nothing to worry about”.

May they have a long and prosperous future together!

The gesture was taken with good spirits in New Delhi as Prime Minister Modi, on Saturday, responded warmly to US President Donald Trump's affirmation of the India-US ties, saying he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” the US President's sentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral relations.

