US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first-ever trilateral meeting on Thursday (November 19), bringing together the leaders of three major global powers for talks on international peace, security and geopolitical challenges.

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The meeting, which lasted over an hour, ended with a joint declaration outlining areas of agreement, including reforms to the United Nations, increased oil supplies and measures to reduce nuclear risks. However, the declaration made no direct mention of Russia's war in Ukraine or the US-led war in Iran, raising questions about the substantive outcomes of the historic gathering.

The three countries also opposed what they described as the misuse of international jurisdiction by the International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing that state officials should enjoy immunity from prosecution, according to reports.

All three leaders sought to project a message of cooperation and shared responsibility for maintaining global stability.

Here are five key takeaways from the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting.

1. Xi Jinping emerges as the diplomatic host of the historic summit Hosting the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the US, China and Russia offered Xi Jinping an opportunity to strengthen Beijing's diplomatic standing on the global stage.

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According to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi described the discussions with Trump and Putin as positive and fruitful, saying the three countries shared common views on safeguarding world peace.

The Chinese leader emphasised that major powers should take the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously and resolve differences through dialogue and cooperation.

“As long as dialogue does not stop, doors remain open, there is hope for peace,” Xi said.

However, the joint declaration avoided several contentious geopolitical issues, including China's claims over Taiwan.

Beijing has consistently maintained that Taiwan is part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the democratically governed island under its control.

2. Trump seeks to portray the meeting as a historic breakthrough Trump described the gathering as an important moment in international diplomacy, suggesting that the three leaders could move beyond traditional approaches to dealing with geopolitical rivals.

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The US President portrayed the discussions as the beginning of a broader diplomatic engagement that could potentially help address some of the world's most complicated conflicts.

“A lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start,” Trump told Putin during a bilateral meeting ahead of the trilateral discussions.

Iran was among the issues Trump said he discussed with Xi.

He reiterated that both Washington and Beijing wanted Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route that has become a major chokepoint amid the war.

Trump also said he and Xi agreed that Iran should not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

However, there was no indication that China or Russia had committed to taking concrete steps to help resolve the Iran conflict.

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The meeting also came at a challenging time for Trump's presidency, following Republican setbacks in the US midterm elections, widespread technology outages and escalating Iranian attacks on US allies.

3. Putin gains diplomatic recognition alongside Trump and Xi For Putin, the meeting offered an opportunity to reinforce Russia's position as a major global power and demonstrate that Moscow remains an important player in international diplomacy.

His participation in the APEC summit in China, alongside separate meetings with Trump and Xi, provided a significant diplomatic opening for the Russian leader.

Putin last attended an APEC summit in 2017. His presence as an honoured guest at the gathering in Shenzhen was seen as a diplomatic boost for the Kremlin.

During the discussions, Putin emphasised the shared historical responsibility of the three countries as victors of World War II and founding members of the United Nations.

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He said the three nations had a responsibility to maintain international peace and security and strengthen the global system of international law.

Putin also referred to the Ukraine conflict as one of the regional issues where the three countries shared common interests.

However, Russia's war in Ukraine was not the main focus of the trilateral discussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin subsequently released footage showing Xi escorting Putin to his car after the meeting, with the two leaders exchanging handshakes.

“I don't think anyone even expected things to go so well,” Putin told Xi as they parted ways.

4. Ukraine and Iran conflicts remain unresolved Despite the emphasis on international peace and cooperation, the joint declaration did not directly address two of the most pressing geopolitical conflicts involving the three countries.

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This was significant given that Moscow and Washington remain directly involved in the Ukraine conflict, while China and Russia have considerable influence over Iran.

Trump had indicated that Iran would feature in the discussions, particularly regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

However, the meeting produced no publicly announced commitments from Beijing or Moscow to help resolve the conflict.

Similarly, although Putin raised Ukraine during the discussions, the three leaders did not announce any concrete agreement on ending the war.

The absence of specific commitments highlighted the gap between the diplomatic symbolism of the summit and its practical outcomes.

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5. Trump and Putin find common ground over the ICC Another important area of convergence between Washington and Moscow was their opposition to the International Criminal Court.

The three countries reportedly agreed that state officials should enjoy immunity from prosecution and opposed what they described as the misuse of international legal jurisdiction.

The issue carries particular significance for Putin, who is subject to an ICC arrest warrant over alleged war crimes linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The US, meanwhile, has opposed the ICC's arrest warrant against former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The discussion highlighted an area where Trump and Putin share common ground despite their countries' differences over several international issues.

The leaders also agreed on the need to reform the United Nations, increase oil supplies and reduce nuclear risks. However, their declaration did not provide details about the proposed reforms or explain how the three countries would work together to implement them.

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A historic meeting, but limited concrete outcomes The first-ever meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin was significant for the diplomatic visibility it offered all three leaders.

Xi strengthened China's position as a diplomatic host, Trump presented the gathering as an opportunity to reshape global engagement, and Putin gained a platform to reinforce Russia's standing alongside Washington and Beijing.

Yet the absence of concrete agreements on Ukraine and Iran, two major conflicts affecting global security, underscored the limitations of the discussions.

(With AP inputs)