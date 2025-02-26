Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (February 26), confirmed that Ukraine and the United States have finalised a framework economic deal, though key security guarantees requested by Kyiv are still unresolved. He noted that completing a full agreement could depend on upcoming talks in Washington as early as Friday. At the same time, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the deal includes US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

"The framework deal is a first step toward a full agreement that will be subject to ratification by Ukraine’s parliament," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Kyiv.

The agreement is expected to set the groundwork for broader economic cooperation, but Zelenskyy stressed the need for clarity on the US's long-term military support. "Ukraine needs to know where the United States stands on its continued military support," he added.

Talks in Washington pending Zelenskyy indicated that discussions on security guarantees could take place as early as Friday during a planned visit to Washington, where he expects to meet with US President Donald Trump.

“I want to coordinate with the US,” Zelenskyy stated, underlining the importance of securing commitments on military aid and strategic support.

Economic cooperation and rare earth minerals Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal revealed that the framework deal includes provisions for U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, a valuable resource for the technology and defense industries.

“After days of negotiations, Ukraine and the U.S. will sign the preliminary agreement, but further details of a full agreement—including U.S. security guarantees—still need to be worked out,” Shmyhal said on Ukrainian public television.

The deal also outlines the establishment of an investment fund dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine, a critical component as the country continues to resist Russia’s invasion.

Trump’s shift in US foreign policy Since returning to office last month, President Trump has reassessed Washington’s approach to international conflicts, particularly regarding support for Ukraine. He has sought reassurances for US interests in exchange for continued aid.

Trump has also diverged from previous policies by easing efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and questioning the US's role in supporting European allies. These shifts have raised concerns about the future of US commitments to Ukraine.