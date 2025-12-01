Trump-Zelenskyy Meet LIVE: Peace talks in ‘final stages’ says US President ahead of Mar-a-Lago summit

US President Donald Trump is set to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday local time, following months of diplomatic efforts to bring an end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced that he had also held a "very productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, without revealing details.

Sunday's high-stakes meeting at Mar-a-Lago also comes on the back of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on Saturday, which lasted nearly 10 hours, killing at least two people and injuring more.

Will there be any breakthrough in US-brokered peace talks between Ukraine and Russia? Follow this space for LIVE updates.