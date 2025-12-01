Trump-Zelenskyy Meet LIVE: Peace talks in ‘final stages’ says US President ahead of Mar-a-Lago summit

US President Donald Trump is set to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday local time, following months of diplomatic efforts to bring an end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Earlier in the day, Trump announced that he had also held a "very productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, without revealing details.
Sunday's high-stakes meeting at Mar-a-Lago also comes on the back of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on Saturday, which lasted nearly 10 hours, killing at least two people and injuring more.
Will there be any breakthrough in US-brokered peace talks between Ukraine and Russia? Follow this space for LIVE updates.
Top officials of the Trump administration were present for the meeting with Zelenskyy, reported CNN.
Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, were among those present.
Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and General Services Administration federal acquisitions service commissioner Josh Gruenbaum were also at Mar-a-Lago.
Ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy in Mar-a-Lago, Trump said that Ukraine war talks were in the “final stages” with both Russia and Ukraine “willing” parties to the deal.
Trump also said that he would “call back” Russian President Vladimir Putin after his talks with Zelenskyy.
Earlier, prior to the meeting, Trump and Putin had spoken over phone, in a call that lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Trump ahead of the talks confirmed that European leaders would be briefed after his meeting with Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy spoke a day ahead of the summit with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Finland, among others.
Speaking before the talks with Zelenskyy by his side, Trump said that the focus was on ending the war, and that was was no formal deadline yet.
Earlier, US President Trump had said that his meeting with Zelenskyy would begin at 1 pm local time.
CNN, meanwhile, reported that the Ukrainian President had arrived at the venue.
Without revealing details on his phone call with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump said on Sunday, “I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.”
US President Donald Trump, earlier on Friday, had expressed optimism about Sunday's meeting with Zelenskyy.
"Well, I think we have a good shot at it,” Trump said, commenting on a peace deal.
“I think they want to do it now, and I think that Russia wants to do it. But every time one wants to do it, the other doesn’t,” he added.
