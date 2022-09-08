Truss gets unwelcome Thatcher comparison with Pound at 1985 low

Concerns about her economic agenda, which has included pledges to review the Bank of England’s mandate and run up the budget deficit just as the central bank is raising interest rates, spurred the currency’s biggest slide since 2016 last month. Still, the pound remains stronger against the euro than it was during much of the Brexit negotiations as well as the global financial crisis, and it rebounded from Wednesday’s losses to end the day little changed in New York.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}